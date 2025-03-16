Tyrone gears up for a festive St Patrick’s Day

County Tyrone is set to come alive this St Patrick’s Day with a packed schedule of music, dance, and family-friendly entertainment throughout the county.

Festivities in Omagh will kick off at 1pm this Monday with ‘Tis Not Easy’ performing lively folk and trad tunes at Omagh courthouse, setting the perfect festive atmosphere.

Throughout the afternoon, visitors can enjoy performances from the Newtownstewart Highland Dancers, Lewsley School of Irish Dance, Pluck Savage, DJ Stevie King, and the renowned St Eugene’s Brass & Reed Band. Urban Motion will also bring energy to the celebrations, while Jurassic Ark offers a unique twist with live snakes and reptiles. Face painting and street performers will add to the fun, ensuring there’s something for all ages.

The highlight of the day, the St Patrick’s Day parade, will see participants and spectators gather at South West College from 1.30pm. The parade will begin at 2.30pm, making its way through the town via Bridge Street, Drumragh Avenue, Market Street, High Street, and other key areas before dispersing at 5pm.

With large crowds expected, the PSNI will be on hand to manage traffic flow, advising non-attendees to consider alternative routes to avoid delays.

In Dungannon delays are to be expected from 4pm as participants and supporters assemble at O’Neill Park, Dungannon.

The parade will leave O’Neill Park at around 5pm and proceed along Lisnahull Road, Newell Road, Donaghmore Road, Anne Street, Irish Street, the Square, Scotch Street, George Street, William Street and Anne Street with dispersal at around 6.30pm

St Patrick’s Day celebrations on Hill of The O’Neill will start from 1.30pm – 4.30pm. There will be live music, face painting, amusements, arts and crafts, food stalls, and more. This is sure to be fun day out for all the family to enjoy.

Headlining this year’s concert is Irish Trad and Folk band, The Muddlers Club. Well-known on the traditional circuit, The Muddlers Club play festivals, concerts, gigs, and weddings across the country and beyond.

In Strabane, the St. Patrick’s Day parade moves off from Melmount Road at 2pm, Bridge Street towards Railway Street, Dock Street and Canal Street. This is estimated to finish at around 4pm.