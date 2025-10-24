Tyrone gold mine inquiry to resume next April

THE Planning Appeals Commission (PAC) has informed Fermanagh and Omagh District Council that the public inquiry into the proposed Dalradian goldmine outside Greencastle will reconvene in April next year – 15 months after it was abruptly halted.

The hearing was stopped shortly after commencing in January, 2025 because the Department for Infrastructure failed to properly consult on the project’s ‘transboundary’ environmental issues, particularly the potential impact on water in the Foyle catchment area.

The PAC suspended the proceedings to allow for the necessary consultation to take place and for relevant documents to be provided.

The Director of Regeneration and Planning, Sinead McAvoy, informed councillors of correspondence received just ahead of the recent Regeneration and Community Committee meeting.

She explained the letter set out where the process currently sits and it noted that anyone who has made a representation at the Transboundary Stage is invited to participate in the public inquiry.

Original submissions can be relied upon, in which case no further action is required, or there is advice on how to make further representations if necessary.

Ms McAvoy stated the public inquiry is now scheduled to reconvene on April 13, 2026, at the Strule Arts Centre in Omagh, and a further detail including a draft timetable will be communicated via the PAC website by 4pm on March 9, 2026.

She added if the council wishes to make further submissions around the transboundary matters, statements of evidence must be submitted by December 4 this year.