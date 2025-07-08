Tyrone Goods Vehicle Operator Fined £1900 for Tachograph Offences

A TYRONE commercial goods vehicle operator was fined £1,900 at Laganside Magistrates Court, Belfast today in relation to 14 tachograph offences.

In addition to the fines, Harry James Forbes, Listymore Road, Castlederg, County Tyrone was also ordered by the court to pay an offender levy of £15.

The offences related to the stopping of vehicle being used by Harry James Forbes by DVA enforcement officers on Duncrue Street, Belfast on the October 13 2024.

When the vehicle was examined, it was established that Mr Forbes had failed to download the vehicle tachograph within the specified legal interval, and six offences of Cause or permit failure to use record sheets or drivers’ card were identified.

A second vehicle being used by Mr Forbes was examined by PSNI officers on the Learmore Road, Killen on October 18 2024.

On examination of the vehicle, it was established that Mr Forbes had failed to download the vehicle tachograph within the specified legal interval, and one offence of Cause or permit failure to use record sheets or drivers’ card was identified.

Subsequent to the vehicle stops, a written request was made to Mr Forbes to supply vehicle tachograph data for a further five vehicles, which he failed to comply with.