Tyrone graduates honoured at special Belfast celebration

A GROUP of talented Tyrone students has been recognised for their achievements as Accounting Technicians Ireland (ATI) conferred membership on its latest graduates at a prestigious ceremony at Titanic Belfast.
The newly-qualified accounting technicians marked a significant milestone in their careers.
Graduates were conferred across the Accounting Technician Higher Level Apprenticeship and the Diploma for Accounting Technicians, both highly-respected qualifications that open doors to rewarding roles in the financial sector.
ATI offers flexible study options, allowing students to train full-time, part-time, online, or as apprentices through a network of partner colleges across Ireland. The qualifications combine professional exams with hands-on work experience, ensuring graduates are well-prepared for the demands of the industry.
For school-leavers, career changers, or those looking to re-enter the workforce, ATI’s programmes provide a direct path into the world of accounting. The success of the Tyrone graduates highlights the value and accessibility of these qualifications in shaping future finance professionals.
Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere
SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAYand get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)