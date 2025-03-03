Tyrone graduates honoured at special Belfast celebration

A GROUP of talented Tyrone students has been recognised for their achievements as Accounting Technicians Ireland (ATI) conferred membership on its latest graduates at a prestigious ceremony at Titanic Belfast.

The newly-qualified accounting technicians marked a significant milestone in their careers.

Graduates were conferred across the Accounting Technician Higher Level Apprenticeship and the Diploma for Accounting Technicians, both highly-respected qualifications that open doors to rewarding roles in the financial sector.

ATI offers flexible study options, allowing students to train full-time, part-time, online, or as apprentices through a network of partner colleges across Ireland. The qualifications combine professional exams with hands-on work experience, ensuring graduates are well-prepared for the demands of the industry.

For school-leavers, career changers, or those looking to re-enter the workforce, ATI’s programmes provide a direct path into the world of accounting. The success of the Tyrone graduates highlights the value and accessibility of these qualifications in shaping future finance professionals.