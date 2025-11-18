Tyrone gym conversion plans refused due to noise complaints

A PLANNING application to convert a former mechanics workshop in Ardboe into a 24/7 gym has been rejected by Mid Ulster District Council following noise complaints about late-night music.

The Killycolpy Road building is already functioning as a gym, but nearby residents say existing restrictions on music hours are being ignored. The application was submitted by Darcon Architectural Services, Carrickmore, on behalf of Kevin Quinn.

Planning officers at council stated they had no architectural concerns with the proposal and were “satisfied that the reuse and conversion of this building (would) not have an adverse effect on the character or appearance of the area.”

However, objections were raised due to noise. The report before council highlighted that seven neighbouring homes lie within 75 metres of the shed and that residents “are affected by noise disturbance from the gym which is fully operational at present.” An enforcement case is already underway.

Although the applicant said music would only operate between 8am and 9pm and be controlled by the owner, residents have logged music as late as 11.48pm.

Officers stated, “Although conditions could be placed on any planning permission to control noise emissions, this is likely to result in further enforcement action.”

They concluded, “I am of the opinion that the proposal harms the amenities of nearby residents, as it creates a noise nuisance.”

The refusal was based on the gym being unsuitable for a rural location, harmful to residential amenity, and incompatible with surrounding uses.

At the November planning meeting, principal planning officer Phelim Marrion said, “Noise is coming from the facility at all times and impacting on residential amenity.”

Cllr Mark Robinson from the DUP supported refusal, saying the applicant had shown little regard for complaints. The committee agreed, and the application was rejected.