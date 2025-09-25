Tyrone links of former US President explored at talk this evening

STRABANE History Society returns this evening with the first in their 2025/26 lecture series, focusing on a man who would become one of the world’s most powerful people.

‘The Life and Times of Woodrow Wilson’ will take place in the Strabane Brass Band rooms on John Wesley Street at 7.30pm sharp.

Situated in Dergalt, the Wilson Homestead is one of Strabane’s many tourist attractions.

Belonging to James Wilson and wife Anne Adams, a Sion Mills native, the small whitewashed cottage would become famous in local circles due to James’s grandson Woodrow, who would go on to become the 28th President of the United States.

A man who would lead America into WWI, Woodrow Wilson was the inspiration behind the League of Nations, set up following the conflict’s conclusion in 1918.

The organisation was set up to support the cause of small nations in the aftermath of the conflict in their pursuit of freedom and independence, a cause Wilson championed.

Talking us through the life and times of the former US leader of the free world is Mary-Tess Harron, granddaughter of former society member Michael Harron.