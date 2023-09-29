Tyrone man accused of prolonged abuse of wife and daughter

A TYRONE man facing a catalogue of charges relating to alleged coercive control of his wife and sexual abuse of his daughter, has been returned for trial.

The accused, who is aged in his 60s but cannot be named to protect the complainants, is charged with three counts each of sexual activity with a child family member and sexually assaulting her from February 2012 to December 2022.

He is further charged with unlawfully imprisoning his daughter and detaining her against her will on January 19, 2023 when he is also accused of resisting arrest.

In respect of his wife, the accused allegedly engaged in a course of abusive behaviour causing physical or psychological harm between February 21, 2022 and January 19, 2023.

A prosecuting lawyer told Dungannon Magistrates Court there is a case to answer which was agreed by Deputy District Judge Sean O’Hare.

The accused spoke only to confirm his identity and that he understood the charges against him.

Judge O’Hare remanded him on continuing bail to appear for arraignment at Dungannon Crown Court on November 6.

A detective constable previously explained police were alerted following a third-party report of concern for the welfare of the wife and daughter.

In response, police attended with the complainants, during which the daughter claimed to have been sexually assaulted by her father numerous times from the age of ten.

And while he refrained from this to a degree in recent years, he had kissed her fully on the lips.

She also recalled an incident of him filming her as she rode a horse when he allegedly commented, “It would be powerful to see you riding in your swimsuit.”

Both complainants reported being forbidden to go anywhere and the daughter said she only went out occasionally on her horse.

During an incident shortly before the accused’s arrest, he allegedly locked his daughter in a stable to prevent her leaving.

The mother described receiving around £400 per month in Tax Credits and was expected to pay for all food and household matters.

The only additional finance permitted was a credit card which her husband insisted was strictly for vehicle fuel.

“She stated when the credit card bill arrives, there are times she holds her breath,” said the detective.

On one occasion the bill was around £600 and the accused was, “Absolutely livid, banging his fist on the kitchen worktop and saying, ‘You f*****s. You cost me that much money. Something is going to be done’.

“He then went ballistic,” the detective added.

When police arrested the accused, he allegedly lunged at an officer in the process… later denying all allegations during interview.

Bail was initially refused but subsequently granted by the High Court.