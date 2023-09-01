Tyrone man charged with child sex abuse

A TYRONE man has appeared in court in relation to allegations of sexually abusing a female child.

Kieran McCartney (51), from Aghagogan Park, Sixmilecross, is accused of two counts of attempting to rape the child who was aged under 13 at the time.

There is also a single count of alleged sexual activity with the child.

Offending is alleged to have occurred on various dates between 2018 and 2022.

A detective constable told Dungannon Magistrates Court she believed she could connect the accused to the charges.

McCartney spoke only to confirm his identity and that he understood the charges.

While no details surrounding the circumstances of the case were disclosed during the short hearing at a defence solicitor advised his client is currently charged with a number of similar offences and it is expected all matters will be joined together.

He further informed the court there would be no application for bail at this stage as there is no suitable address to put forward for release, however efforts are underway to find an alternative.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan remanded McCartney in custody to appear again by videolink at Omagh Magistrates Court on September 12.