Tyrone man charged with making indecent images of children

A Co Tyrone man is to stand trial in relation to allegations of harassment and making indecent images of children across all categories of seriousness.

The accused, who is aged in his thirties but cannot be identified at this time due to existing matters, is charged with 12 counts of making indecent images, including three videos and a single count of harassment.

It is alleged the three videos are Category A (the most serious) along with 24 images.

There are four counts involving Category B amounting to approximately 14 images, and a further four counts in Category C amounting to approximately 21 images.

All charges are alleged to relate to the same female child.

Finally, there is a single count of pursuing a course of conduct amounting to harassment.

The offences are alleged to have occurred on dates between March 1 and September 14, 2022.

The accused appeared in dock of Dungannon Crown Court and pleaded not guilty to each charge in turn.

Judge Brian Sherrard adjourned the case until June 26 when a trial date is to be identified.

It is understood the charges came to light after the accused was arrested in relation to other unrelated matters last year.

During a committal hearing last month, the accused was asked if he understood the charges to which he replied: “All I know is about (harassment complainant). I know about the video, but no comment for the rest. My solicitor will deal with that.”

Beyond that, no details around the circumstances of the case have been disclosed.