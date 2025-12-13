Tyrone man dies in ‘tragic accident’ in Saudi Arabia

A Tyrone man has died in a ‘tragic accident’ in Saudi Arabia.

Michael Damian O’Donnell, who was originally from Clady, died on Thursday, December 11.

While a death notice states he died as a result of a ‘tragic accident’, there are as yet no other details about the accident.

It is understood the deceased had been working in Saudi Arabia.

The death notice says Mr O’Donnell was the beloved husband of Mary Nagle, the loving father of Elisha (Val), Liam (Marie) and Christopher (Sandra) and devoted grandad of Mia, Inhoa and Louis.

He was also the son of Liz and the late Michael O’Donnell and a brother of Colin (Cat).

The notice states that funeral arrangements will follow, and adds that Mr O’Donnell will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by the entire family circle.