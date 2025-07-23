Tyrone man facing terrorism charge refused access to internet

AN Aughnacloy man charged with collecting police details for terrorism has failed in his bid to access the internet.

Brian Calvan (49), of Coronation Park, appeared at Omagh Magistrates Court this week to apply for a variation to his bail conditions.

At a previous hearing, police alleged that Calvan was in possession of a document listing the personal information of a number of PSNI employees.

The information came from a data breach in August 2023, during which details of over 9,500 PSNI staff members were mistakenly released through a Freedom of Information request.

The spreadsheet contained the surnames and first initials of every employee in the organisation.

Calvan is accused of possessing this information after police arrested him and seized his phone on April 12 last year. The PSNI believe he received the file via WhatsApp seven times in August 2023.

The spreadsheet was found in six locations on his phone, along with two screenshots highlighting specific officers, and had allegedly been held for around six months.

On Tuesday, Calvan’s defence counsel Kelly Doherty told the court that while her client was allowed to use a phone to communicate via text messages, he was currently banned from accessing the internet.

However, Calvan told the court it was ‘expensive’ to text his child, who lives in the Republic of Ireland, and added that poor signal made communication difficult.

In response, the prosecution noted that the allegation Calvan faces involves the use of encrypted messaging via WhatsApp, and alleged that he has ‘strong links’ to the IRA.

They also pointed to his previous record, which includes convictions in the Republic for possessing a firearm with intent and robbery – both said to be paramilitary-related.

District Judge Ted Magill said he was ‘not satisfied’ that the variation was appropriate and refused the application.

The case will return to Omagh Magistrates Court on July 29.