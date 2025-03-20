Tyrone man killed in farm accident was ‘great father’ to his son

Tributes have been paid to an Aghyaran man killed in a farming accident this week.

John Logue, 40, tragically lost his life following what is believed to have been an accident with farming machinery around 5pm on Tuesday.

A police spokesperson said the father-of-one’s death is not being treated as suspicious.

The Health and Safety Executive is investigating the circumstances of the tragedy.

As John’s family prepare for his funeral, a clay pigeon shooting club of which he was a member have paid tribute to the local man.

In a post on its Facebook page, a spokesperson for Shanaghey Shooting Ground said John had taken part in a competition last Friday evening.

“John ended up shooting his very first straight to make it into the final and finished in the prizes. To say he was over the moon would be an understatement.

“Sadly he won’t see his photos of the finalists’ line-up and prize giving.”

The club said John was always with his young son Dylan.

“He was very proud of Dylan and a great father always making him a cup of tea and something to eat.

“He enjoyed playing pool with the rest of the competitors while waiting to get a shot.

“John was always in good spirit with a hearty smile on his face.”

John joined the shooting club in 2000.

“He started his own transport business and hadn’t much time to shoot. He came back late last year and was getting back into it again.

“On Sunday he was in Tivenney shooting and having the craic as usual.”

The club spokesperson passed on their condolences to John’s family and said activities at the club tomorrow have been cancelled as a mark of respect.