Tyrone man killed in road accident to be buried tomorrow

THE funeral of a Tyrone man killed in a road accident in Saudi Arabia will take place tomorrow.

Michael Damian O’Donnell, who was originally from Clady but had been living in Clonakilty in Co Cork, died in the accident on December 11.

It is understood Mr O’Donnell had been working in Saudi Arabia for several years.

A death notice said Mr O’Donnell was the beloved husband of Mary Nagle, the loving father of Elisha (Val), Liam (Marie) and Christopher (Sandra) and devoted grandad of Mia, Inhoa and Louis.

He was also the son of Liz and the late Michael O’Donnell and a brother of Colin (Cat).

The death notices added that Mr O’Donnell will be missed by his many friends and colleagues at AtkinsRéalis and the Royal Commission for AlUla (Sharaan Project), Saudi Arabia.

His Requiem Mass will take place tomorrow at 2pm in St. Michael’s Church, Rathbarry in Cork.

The service will be available to watch on the church’s online service.

He will be buried afterwards to the adjoining cemetery.