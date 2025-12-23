Tyrone man killed in Saudi road accident was a ‘globetrotter’

WARM tributes have been paid to a Tyrone native, globetrotter and lifelong entrepreneur who died in a road collision in the Middle East earlier this month.

Damian O’Donnell, originally from Clady, passed away following the accident in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on December 11.

At the time of his death, he was working on the AlUla Project, which aims to transform the historic region into a major international tourist destination.

Mr O’Donnell was the son of Liz and the late Michael, and brother of Colin.

He is sadly missed by his wife Mary (née Nagle), children Elisha, Liam and Christopher and their partners, and his beloved grandchildren Mia, Ainhoa and Louis.

At his Requiem Mass in St Michael’s Church, Rathbarry, Co Cork today, Mr O’Donnell was described as a lifelong entrepreneur with a deep love of travel, which saw him live and work in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and the United States.

Along the way, he formed many strong and lasting friendships around the world.

He was also a passionate Liverpool FC and Tyrone GAA supporter, travelling widely to see his favourite teams and frequently attending Formula 1 events in Abu Dhabi.

Speaking at the Requiem Mass, his son Christopher described his father as a man who was always moving forward, with a deep love for his family and an infectious zest for life.

“It has been amazing to hear tributes from across the world from people dad built such strong relationships with,” Christopher said.

“They all spoke about his kindness and warmth. He loved life and was always moving forward. He had a genuine curiosity for travel and was an entrepreneur to his core, starting from an early age.

“He loved his family and grandchildren, and he and Mary were a great team.”

Following the Requiem Mass, Mr O’Donnell was laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery at St Michael’s Church, just a few miles from the family home in Clonakilty, West Cork, a place he loved.