Tyrone man never let blindness stop him achieving his dreams

THE funeral has taken place of a well-known Aghyaran man who accomplished many notable achievements in sport despite losing his sight as a teenager.

Hundreds attended the wake and Requiem Mass for Paddy Gallen from Carndreen, Castlederg, and formerly Caledon.

Aged 73, he lived a life filled with a series of remarkable accomplishments.

Born on August 16, 1951, Paddy had a passion for Gaelic football from a young age and was described as a talented player at St Eugene’s High School in Castlederg.

However, as a young teenager, he began to lose his sight. He spent two years in Birmingham during the 1960s adjusting to his blindness.

On returning home, instead of leading a quiet life, Paddy was determined to live life to the fullest. As mourners at his funeral in St Patrick’s Church, Castlederg, were told, he became a wonderful sportsman and an inspiration to many.

Paddy married his first wife, Kathleen, in Caledon in 1973. She died eight years later.

Sixteen years after her passing, he married Elizabeth.

He worked as a telephonist at Armagh Community Hospital, where he was known for recognising every voice that phoned in.

Paddy’s love for sport endured throughout his life.

He once told an interviewer his dearest wish: “The use of my eye for just ten minutes to see Tyrone walk out onto the pitch at Croke Park on the day of the All-Ireland Final. What a memory to take back to my world.”

He was especially proud when his schoolmate, Ciaran McGarvey, played for Tyrone in the 1986 All-Ireland Final.

Paddy’s sporting achievements were considerable. He skied, cycled, and speed-walked at world-record level.

He joined an athletics team for disabled people in Armagh in 1978, was a member of the Armagh City Harriers, and completed four marathons – twice in both Dublin and Belfast.

After retiring from athletics in 1984, he took up tandem cycling and continued to enjoy walking, especially with his dog. He climbed the Mournes and raised thousands of pounds for various charities.

“Paddy was never one to feel sorry for himself,” the priest at his funeral said.

“He faced challenges that most of us never have to, but he got out there and did as best he could,” said the chief celebrant, Fr Paul Fraser.

Paddy was predeceased by his two wives, Kathleen and Elizabeth. He is survived by his brothers Frank and Michael and by many friends across Tyrone.

Following the funeral Mass, Paddy Gallen was laid to rest in Caledon alongside his wife, Kathleen. The commital was carried out by Fr Cathal Devenney.