Tyrone man opens up about his time as an IRA leader

A Co Tyrone man has spoken about his life in the IRA.

Brendan Hughes, described as a ‘former IRA leader’, has opened up about his time in the organisation for a new two-part Spotlight programme.

Hughes, who is in his late 70s, offered an apology to those impacted by his actions during the Troubles.

He said he had come to realise the long-term implications he had on the lives of ‘ordinary, innocent and decent people’.

“I’m telling my story to tell people who I am, what I am and where I am today, and where I am today, I would not do any of those things,” said the Ardboe man.

“I’m not prepared to lift one finger in a violent way ever again. Never will.

“I see war as the most futile and destructive thing that man ever created.”

In his interview, Hughes said he wanted to engage with a truth commission to give victims answers about what happened during the Troubles.

“It wasn’t worth leaving one family without a father or a brother or a sister.

“It was a total waste, absolute total waste of energy, of life, of resources,” he said.

You can watch Spotlight’s ‘Those Who Want Me Dead’ this evening at 10.40pm on BBC One.