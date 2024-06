A FORMER Strabane man has this week recalled his friendship with the late England striker, Kevin Campbell, calling him a “wonderful man.”

Dominic Winters, owner of O’Shea’s pub in the heart of Manchester, said he was honoured to call Mr Campbell a close friend.

The former Arsenal, Nottingham Forest and Everton striker Kevin Campbell passed away at the weekend following a short illness. A prolific striker who scored 164 goals over a 20-year career which also included spells at Turkish giants Trabzonspor, West Bromwich Albion, Leicester City and Cardiff City, Mr Campbell was beloved by football fans from all over, regardless of club allegiances.

Dominic Winters said, “Kevin was a wonderful man. I first got to know him about ten years ago when he moved into an apartment close to the bar. He would come in and quickly became a regular and he even used the bar for any Sky interviews and we were more than happy for him to do so.

“As a person, Kevin was always the optimist and he simply lit up every room he entered. He had loads of friends here and, no matter what Strabane people came into the bar, they always made a friend of Kevin and he enjoyed the craic with them. It’s rare for a footballer to feel comfortable in just one place but Kevin felt right at home in O’Shea’s. Yes, Kevin was a former footballer but he was basically one of the lads, with no airs or graces in the slightest. A sweet, kind and generous man, definitely one in a million.”

He continued, “He played for many clubs but it’s fair to say Kevin’s heart always belonged to his beloved Arsenal although he is certainly fondly remembered by Everton fans for helping keep them up in 1999, winning player of the month in April that year.”

Dominic also remarked that Mr Campbell was known to share a glass of wine on occasion with a famous neighbour back in the day; one Alex Ferguson.

“It’s heartbreaking that Kevin was so quickly taken from us,” Dominic added. “We were devastated when we heard of his passing at the weekend. Everyone is pretty low and tributes have been pouring into the bar and online for him. He will be sorely missed that’s for sure.”