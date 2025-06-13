Tyrone man sent for trial on child sex charges

AN ESKRA man accused of sexual communication with a child is to go for trial in November.
Mark Boyd (48), of Florence Road, was arraigned this week at Dungannon Crown Court.
Boyd is accused of having sexual communications with a child on dates between November 2023 and February 2024. He is also alleged to have sent sexual images to ‘humiliate, alarm or distress’ a child on four occasions between November 2023 and March of 2024, alongside one count of possessing an extreme pornographic image on March 21, 2024.
At his arraignment, he pleaded not guilty to all of the charges.
No details of the alleged fact were disclosed at this stage.
His honour, Judge Richard Greene KC adjourned the case until July 29, where a trial date will be set.
Boyd was released on continuing bail with conditions not to have contact with the alleged victim and not to have unsupervised contact with any children.
