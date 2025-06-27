Tyrone man to serve 24 years for murder of Damien Heagney

A 42-year-old man will serve a minimum of 24 years for the murder of Damien Heagney.

Stephen McCourt, originally from Tyrone, was today handed the minimum sentence before he can apply for parole. He was convicted by a jury at Laganside Court in Belfast following the murder of the Cookstown man on New Years Day in 2022. The court was told that McCourt inflicted numerous stab wounds to Heagney’s head, with the tip of the knife breaking off in one of the wounds.

He then dismembered Heagney’s body before dumping his remains in Cappagh reservoir days later.

Other injuries found behind his neck, arms, and armpit were also discovered, but an autopsy could not determine the exact cause of death due to decomposition.

The recorder said that whilst he did not believe the murder was pre-meditated, the ‘callous dismemberment’ and disposal of the body were aggravating factors effecting the starting point of the tariff.

Noting McCourt’s ‘high culpability’ and previous criminal record for wounding with intent, alongside two previous assessment of ‘dangerous’ by probation, it was assessed that a starting point of 24 years before eligibility for parole was appropriate.

Following the sentencing, the Heagney family thanked the jury, witnesses and police for their support through the ‘torment’ of losing their son to such a ‘depraved’ murder.

“The Heagney family would like to, firstly, thank all the witnesses who bravely came forward to give vital information,” the family said in a statement.

“Your help has proved to be so important to this trial.

“The last few years have been torturous for our family. No one should ever have to deal with the heartache of losing a son and a brother, yet we have to wake up every single morning knowing that Damien was murdered.

“Damien’s life was taken so cruelly, and the actions that followed were depraved – more than we can ever begin to express.”

The family continued, “It’s actually impossible to stop thinking about what happened to Damien. We go over it, again and again, and it haunts us.

“Yet, among the torment, we’ve each taken comfort from the genuine kindness and support shown by others.

“We would like to thank the jury who put in so much time and effort, listening to all the evidence to bring back a guilty verdict, especially in such a difficult case. We will always be grateful to them.

“We’d also like to thank the investigation team for keeping us informed and guiding us through the process over these past three years, and the legal team for prosecuting this case.”

PSNI Detective Superintendent Rachel Wilson said, “This was the most senseless loss of a life. It was a murder made even more disturbing by the way in which Mr Heagney’s body was subsequently dismembered, concealed in a number of packages, and ultimately disposed of in a reservoir. These actions were callous, cruel and brutal beyond comprehension.

“Today, working in partnership with the Public Prosecution Service and thanks to the support of NI Water, internal police teams and members of the public, Stephen McCourt has finally been held accountable.

“I know that Damien’s loving family have understandably been left broken-hearted, and my thoughts remain with them today. They have suffered unimaginably, yet have managed to show remarkable dignity and patience throughout this entire process.”