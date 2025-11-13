Tyrone MLA Nicola Brogan reveals she is expecting twins

WEST Tyrone MLA Nicola Brogan has announced she will be taking time away from the Assembly as she and her partner prepare to welcome twins.

Sharing the news, the Sinn Fein elected representative said the coming weeks would mark an exciting new chapter for her family, and she expressed heartfelt thanks to the healthcare staff who have supported her throughout her pregnancy.

“As some of you may know, my partner and I are preparing to welcome twins into the world in the coming weeks, and I am preparing to take some time away from the Assembly to embrace this new adventure,” she said.

Ms Brogan paid special tribute to the Western Health Trust, praising the care she has received from medical teams across the area.

“I would like to take this opportunity to publicly acknowledge the exceptional care we have received from healthcare professionals right across the Western Trust.

“This includes my local GP and her team in Omagh, Derry’s multiples consultancy team, and, in particular, the midwifery and consultant team in SWAH, who have cared for us so well and with so much compassion.”

She added that she was grateful not only for the support she personally received, but for the tireless work delivered by health staff every day.

“This is an extremely exciting time for us and our family, and we hope and pray that the babies arrive safely.”