Tyrone mourns Jennifer as fundraising tops £100,000

A TYRONE lady who inspired a major fundraising campaign after she was diagnosed with breast cancer, has sadly passed away.

Jennifer Woods (née O’Neill) a mother of three, lived in Pomeroy but was originally from the Aughabrack

area outside Strabane.

She died on Saturday night, surrounded by her loved ones at Belfast City Hospital.

Mrs Woods was the sister of Tyrone All-Ireland winner Stephen O’Neill.

Following her cancer diagnosis earlier this year, a GoFundMe fundraiser was launched by members of the Pomeroy community to support Mrs Woods, her partner Colm and their family. As of yesterday (Sunday) over £100,000 had been donated.

Prior to her death, Mrs Woods had undergone extensive treatment, including chemotherapy and hormone therapy. However, she received the devastating news earlier this month that the cancer had spread to other parts of her body.

Speaking to the Tyrone Herald on Friday, prior to his sister’s passing, Gary O’Neill expressed his family’s gratitude to everyone who had donated to the GoFundMe campaign, describing it as a reflection of the high regard in which both Jennifer and Colm are held across Tyrone.

“On behalf of the whole family, I’d like to thank everyone who has donated to the GoFundMe – it’s an amazing amount of money, and we can hardly believe it,” he said.

“It shows how well thought of Jennifer and Colm are in the local community, and how generous the people of Pomeroy have been. Jennifer has been through so much over the past few months with all her treatments, and it’s heartening to see how well loved she is. We want to thank everyone who has reached out with messages of support.”

Jennifer’s funeral will take place on Wednesday (October 29) at the Church of the Assumption, Pomeroy at noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Her family described Jennifer as a warm and cheerful woman who always encouraged her children in their love of sport and thanked the people who donated to the fundraiser.

In a statement to WeAreTyrone the O’Neill and Woods family said, “Jennifer was such a kind, warm and easy lady to get on with. Always a cheerful woman who enjoyed giving her three kids the best time they could possibly have. Alongside her husband, she opened her children to all sports & hobby activities they wanted to do and try which has meant they are very well known in various communities & sports clubs which has led to such an excellent fundraiser with an outstanding over £100k reached.

“During her diagnosis or treatment, Jennifer didn’t want any financial support Or aid but in her last few days, she gave in and said do what we (friends or family) can to help ensure her kids are well looked after and supported. The amount raised shows her family how well she, her husband and kids are thought of from her community in Pomeroy to her home community in Aughabrack right the way through to all friends and family members far and beyond generously supporting the cause. The Woods and O’Neill family would like to thank everyone for their kind donations and thoughts and prayers for Jennifer and her family.”

The GoFundMe page remains open for anyone wishing to contribute. Donations can be made by searching ‘Woods Family’ at www.gofundme.com.