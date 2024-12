A Co Tyrone photographer has created a new exhibition about her ‘happy places’.

Talented landscape photographer Cara Coll, from Drumquin, will be hosting the first exhibition of her work at the Strule Arts Centre next month.

Cara, who took up photography for the first time during the pandemic, will be displaying her work on the walls of the arts centre from Thursday, January 9 until Saturday, January 25.

Advertisement

She told the Ulster Herald that it was nature walks with her mum that inspired her to take more images than ever before.

As these photo-filled walks continued, Cara yearned to take more and more high-quality images, and when lockdown ended, the talented snapper decided to look for a nearby photography class.

She started to attend the South West College in Omagh, taking a weekly class in photography, which helped to improve her existing skills.

After buying new equipment, Cara quickly immersed herself in nature and landscape photography.

She is now taking portrait and family photographs, and is beginning to look at premises to start a full-time photography business.

The exhibition in January will be Cara’s first, and it is titled ‘My Happy Places’ due to the Drumquin photographer stating that she feels ‘happiest’ when she is behind the lens of her camera.

Cara told the Ulster Herald: “It’s my happy place…When I see a photo of a bee, or a cobweb, or a beautiful Donegal landscape and have my camera, I feel inspired. I’m at my happiest capturing these images.

Advertisement

“I am primarily a landscape photographer. Sometimes when I take a photo, I cannot wait to show it to everyone, so they can see, and hopefully feel, the ‘wow’ moment I feel at the time. My exhibition showcases all the beauty that surrounds us all every day, if we would all take a moment to appreciate it. I know everyone’s taste is different, so I hope that there is something here for everyone.”

For more information on the exhibition, you can visit www.struleartscentre.co.uk.