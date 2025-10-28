Tyrone post office one of select few to receive new coin

THE Oaks Post Office in Dungannon has been chosen as one of a select group of branches across the UK to receive the Royal Mint’s newly-released 5p coin – the first to feature the official portrait of King Charles III.

The release of 23.2 million coins, dated and minted in October 2023, marks the first time the 5p denomination has entered circulation bearing the new royal effigy.

The coins are being issued in response to increased demand for the denomination, which marks a ‘significant milestone’ in British numismatic history, according to the Post Office.

Advertisement

The new design features an oak leaf on the reverse, symbolising the oak’s vital role in British woodland and its deep association with the monarchy.

The oak is celebrated as a keystone of native biodiversity, supporting more life than any other UK tree species – themes that align closely with the King’s lifelong dedication to environmental conservation.

The Oaks Post Office’s inclusion in the roll-out is particularly fitting.

Based inside The Oaks Shopping Centre, which this month celebrates its 40th anniversary, the branch sits along Oaks Road, lined with oak trees leading up to the centre.

Postmaster Sean Ferry, who runs the branch with his wife Olga and son Joe, is an avid coin collector and welcomed the opportunity for his post office to be part of the national launch.

Since taking on the branch in February 2024, Sean has combined his interest in coins – first sparked through years of handling money at his Sinclair Hardware store in Stewartstown – with his new role serving the local community.