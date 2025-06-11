Tyrone priest found guilty of abusing former pupils

A jury has found a Co Tyrone priest guilty of historic sexual abuse charges against pupils of an Enniskillen school.

Canon Patrick McEntee (70), from Esker Road, Dromore, had denied sexual offences against five boys at St Michael’s College over various dates between 1978 and 1989.

In a trial lasting just over two weeks, Dungannon Crown Court heard there were similarities in Canon McEntee taking the victims to his private quarters.

The youngest victim described how Canon McEntee called him into a room and chastised over his behaviour in class.

He then touched the boy’s genitals, undid his belt, pulled his trousers down and sexually assaulted him.

Canon McEntee sent him off with a warning not to get into trouble again.

About three weeks later, Conon McEntee took him into a study where a similar incident occurred.

On a third occasion, McEntee grabbed him by the arm and said, “You’re coming with me”, but this time the victim pushed him away.

As this was an action against a member of staff, the victim expected repercussions but nothing happened.

A second victim recalled being sent to Canon McEntee and was sexually assaulted while alone with him

The third victim “wasn’t much of a student” and often found himself in detention which was usually in the college library, but not when Canon McEntee was on duty.

Instead, he took him to his private quarters where he put on classical music and had the boy sit on his knee.

The fourth victim said his unwillingness to do homework landed him in detention which he attempted to avoid, resulting in him being sent to Canon McEntee.

He too described classical music playing, and Canon McEntee sat him on his knee “for a chat” then allegedly touched him under his shirt.

The final victim said CanonMcEntee, “had a habit of taking him to his private quarters” when he was about 13 or 14.

He would have the boy sit on his knee and ask if he’d been a good or bad, then smack his bottom.

The boy said his behaviour changed because of what happened and he felt intimidated.

Canon McEntee denied the allegations, insisting “none of it happened”, pointing to his duration as a priest without any previous concerns.

Asked if the reference to being a priest was to portray himself as not the sort of person who would do this, he replied, “No – the fact I’m a priest is irrelevant. I would hope I have a reasonably positive profile.”

He stated the allegations were, “Downright lies. I can’t say I was universally liked, especially when you assume the job of principal … All I can tell you is they aren’t telling the truth.”

When asked why the victims would perjure themselves, Canon McEntee replied, “It’s not for me to speculate as to their motives … Thousands of boys went through the school, and I’ve been in the same parish for the last 24 years.”

Asked the relevance of this, Canon McEntee said, “You can draw your own conclusions. You look at the totality of a person’s life.”

It was put to him that because he is a priest he wanted the jury to view him “above the victims”.

Canon McEntee responded, “You are attempting to say that I’m saying because I’m a priest the jury should judge that more favourably. I am not asking or expecting that. I’m saying the stories as told are completely untrue. I’ve told the truth and that’s it.”

But the jury didn’t agree, taking around four hours to deliver unanimous guilty verdicts on all but one charge.

He was cleared of sexually assaulting one of the boys.

Judge Richard Green adjourned for pre-sentence reports and ordered Canon McEntee to sign the Sex Offenders Register.

Defence counsel requested a remand on continuing bail but Judge Green said, “There is an inevitable outcome and I see now reason now to commit to custody.”

Sentencing will take place on September 4.