Tyrone priest will pray for thieves who stole church charity box

A PARISH Priest has said he will pray for those responsible for stealing a charity box from his church.

Canon Benny Fee of St Patrick’s Church, Clonoe said it was a ‘great shock’ to find that a box had been taken last week. Police have renewed an appeal for information about the theft. “It’s very disappointing,” said Canon Fee.

“There doesn’t tend to be much money in the box, so those responsible didn’t get away with much.”

Canon Fee said he is ‘sad’ for the people behind the theft and said that while the church has lost a small sum of money, those responsible have lost the trust of their community.

He also emphasised that the stolen charity box, which has sat in the church for over 35 years, was ‘quite big’ and was not something that could have been conveniently carried out under an arm.

“Would their mothers be proud, I ask myself?” he continued. “Perhaps those responsible were down on their luck? If so, I wish them well and pray for them.

“It’s not the way to live, but the main thing is that nobody was hurt, and we will work it out.

“The people of Clonoe are very good.”

Following the theft of the charity box, locals expressed their disgust, with Cllr Malachy Quinn describing the actions as a ‘robbery of the community’.

“A donation box was broken into and money stolen – money given in good faith by people of the parish,” said Cllr Quinn.

“To target a chapel, literally at the month of Christmas is shameful.

“This wasn’t a victimless crime, it was a robbery of the community.”

Local independent councillor Dan Kerr described the theft as ‘absolutely sickening’ and said it ‘needs condemned’.

“Any type of theft from anyone is wrong but stealing from a place of worship a few days out from Christmas is a new low,” said Cllr Kerr.