Tyrone Rose hosts charity quiz for local cancer fund

THIS year’s Tyrone Rose Cloideach Donaghy is set to host a charity quiz night tomorrow (Friday) at Canavan’s Garvaghey in support of the Termonmaguirc Cancer Patients Comfort Fund, a cause close to her heart.

“Like a lot of families, my own has been massively affected by cancer,” Cloideach told the Ulster Herald.

“My grandparents on both sides who were from Garvaghey, Mayo and Killeeshil all passed away from cancer.”

The charity event is being organised in memory of her grandparents, and aims to raise funds for the local cancer support group.

Cloideach, who will represent Tyrone at the Rose of Tralee competition in Kerry next month, explained why the Termonmaguirc fund was her chosen beneficiary.

“Termonmaguirc Cancer Patients Comfort Fund is a great local charity and they do so much to support [those] who’ve been diagnosed with cancer and their families.

“They do amazing work for our local community and so any support would be very appreciated.”

She also highlighted the importance of keeping support local.

“Due to [the] charity Termonmaguirc Cancer Patients Comfort Fund being local, I know all monies raised from the quiz will be used to help people suffering from cancer locally.”

In her professional life, Cloideach is a PE teacher at St Kevin’s College, Lisnaskea, where she also supports SEN learners and helps lead a local youth club.

Outside of work, she’s a dedicated sportswoman – whether in the gym, on the rugby pitch with Clogher Valley RFC or playing for Errigal Ciaran GAA. She holds several Ulster titles and an All-Ireland schools medal.

The quiz will take place at 7pm on Friday evening at Canavan’s Garvaghey.

Tickets are £10 per person, with a maximum of five people per table.

To stay up to date with Cloideach’s journey to the Rose of Tralee finals – broadcast on RTE1 on August 19 and 20 – you can follow the Tyrone Rose of Tralee Facebook page.