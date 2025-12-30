Tyrone stores raise £5,500 in memory of much-missed colleague

FOUR community stores in Tyrone recently combined their efforts to contribute over £5,500 towards a fundraising initiative for Macmillan Cancer Support, in memory of Henderson Retail colleague Tracey Belshaw.

In total, £14,164.73 was raised by all stores, led by Tracey’s colleagues at Eurospar P&G in Portadown. As well, the Henderson Group have added to the stores’ fundraising, bringing the total donation to £27,164.

Tracey Belshaw was diagnosed with a brain tumour in May 2025 and passed away just four weeks later in June.

The teams at Eurospars in Donaghmore and Ranfurly along with Quarry Lane and Moygashel Spar shops held a number of fundraising events and initiatives in aid of the cancer charity.

Donaghmore held a ‘Go Green Coffee Morning’, for which the team swapped their uniforms for Macmillan green outfits. Store manager, Stephanie Devlin also took part in a nine-hour sponsored silence.

The Spar Quarry Lane held two coffee mornings, with members of the team taking time to talk with those in their local community about Macmillan’s work and the support they provide to people across the country.

The Moygashel Spar also hosted a number of coffee morning events, with numerous team members also taking part in a sponsored silence. And Eurospar Ranfurly’s coffee morning raised a total of £937.50.

George Rankin, Retail Director at Henderson Group commented, “We’re so proud of all ten teams who came together for such an amazing cause and in memory of Tracey. It’s great to see stores from different counties support each other with initiatives that are close to their hearts and put in so much time and effort into fundraising.”

Joanne Young from Macmillan Cancer Support added, “We wish to extend a huge thank you to all 10 store teams for their incredible fundraising efforts. The money raised will go such a long way, helping us to provide much-needed support and care for people who are living with cancer and their families.”