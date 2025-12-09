Tyrone talk to look at the history of Irish migration

ROCK and District Historical Society will hold a talk about migration at the Old School in the Rock at 8pm this Thursday, December 11.

Further Education lecturer Eileen Quinn will give a presentation titled, ‘The way we went; Irish migration narratives in genealogy research’.

This talk will examine how migration narratives can provide rich material for family historians. In addition to an introduction to various genealogy resources that can help build family histories, the talk will emphasise how understanding the routes, experiences, community life, and occupations of Irish migrants can offer greater insight into their personal and communal histories.

“Many thanks to Mid Ulster District Council for grant funding to support the Society’s 2025-2026 programme,” a spokesperson added.