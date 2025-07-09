Tyrone toddler thriving thanks to students’ custom frame

PUPILS from a Dungannon school have unveiled a specially-designed walking frame for a teacher’s daughter who has a spinal condition.

Claire McIlvouge, from St Patrick’s College was told during her pregnancy that her daughter, Penny, would be born with spina bifida.

The condition is a congenital defect of the spine, where part of the spinal cord and its meninges are exposed through a gap in the backbone.

If untreated, it can lead to a range of lifelong issues, including mobility problems due to nerve damage and in extreme cases, paralysis.

Penny, who is two, has been attending child physiotherapy appointments through the Southern Trust. She has limited mobility and mostly uses splints on her legs to help her stand and practise walking. As part of her physiotherapy, she uses a walking stand consisting of two parallel bars and a platform, to help strengthen her leg muscles.

After speaking with colleagues in the Dungannon school, staff and students came together and, using the school’s technology suite, created a custom-made walking frame tailored specifically for Penny’s needs.

Just weeks later, the frame – decorated with Penny’s favourite characters – was unveiled to her delighted mother.

“I just couldn’t believe it,” said Claire in an interview with the BBC. “I was very emotional to see it and I was just speechless.

”The fact that the school came together like this to help Penny along in her journey, just means so much.”

Claire added, “How the girls decorated it was just fantastic and Penny just loved it. As soon as we got it home she went over to it straight away and she knew it was hers.

“She has been going from strength-to-strength and she’s been taking more steps using it, she even dances on it now.”

A spokesperson for the school said, “(We are) so proud of our pupils and staff who collaborated on this special project for Penny McIlvenny, the daughter of one of our teachers.

“Penny is a warrior – smiling through it all. A special word of thanks must go to our TD technician Alfie who took the lead on this project and the four art students in Year 10 who personalised the frame.”