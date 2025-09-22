Tyrone tool thefts being linked to the same gang

POLICE are appealing for information following the theft of valuable tools from a vehicle in Derrytresk.

The incident was reported shortly before midday last Wednesday.

Officers believe the break-in happened some time between 10pm on Tuesday night and 7am on Wednesday morning.

Advertisement

Tools worth a substantial amount of money were taken from the work van.

Two days later, in the nearby village of Clonoe, there were reports of a similar theft.

Local independent councillor Dan Kerr suggested it could be linked to the Derrytresk incident.

Cllr Kerr has condemned the break-ins.

“Unfortunately the person’s van was broken into and some work tools stolen. This is probably the same people linked to the Derrytresk thefts.

“I’d urge people living in Clonoe and surrounding areas to lock their vehicles at night to try and prevent theft from happening and call on those responsible to get off the backs of working class communities and stop these disgraceful actions immediately.”

Police are urging anyone with information about the Derrytresk theft to contact them on 101, quoting reference 575 16/09/35.