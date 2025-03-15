Tyrone unites to fund vital mobile medical unit for Gaza

COMMUNITIES across Tyrone have rallied together in a remarkable show of generosity, raising over £40,000 to fund a vital mobile medical unit for Gaza.

The converted bus, currently under construction in Egypt, will provide emergency and neo-natal care to thousands affected by the ongoing humanitarian crisis.

The total cost of the unit stands at approximately £60,000, with local fundraising events – including coffee mornings, raffles, and community gatherings – playing a crucial role in covering the cost. Sports clubs, community centres, and individuals from all over Tyrone have contributed to the effort, determined to deliver essential medical aid where it is needed most.

lifeline

The mobile medical unit will serve as a lifeline in Gaza, where medical facilities have been devastated by conflict. According to the United Nations, only 16 of the region’s 36 hospitals remain partially operational, leaving pregnant women and newborns particularly vulnerable.

The war has led to an alarming rise in miscarriages due to malnutrition, stress, and lack of adequate care.

Tyrone-based campaigner John Hurson, who has travelled to Gaza numerous times, has been at the forefront of the fundraising drive. He recently visited Egypt to see the medical units being built and emphasized the project’s urgency.

“This medical unit can only be described as vital,” John explained. “Every penny raised will go directly towards its construction, ensuring that women in Gaza have access to safe maternity care. Approximately 183 women give birth daily in Gaza, many without midwives, doctors, or even basic post-partum care. Some have undergone C-sections without anaesthesia. Since October, more than 20,000 babies have been born in unimaginable conditions. This unit will provide crucial relief.”

overwhelming support

Recent fundraising events have seen overwhelming support. A coffee morning in Blackwater Town and another at Killeeshil Community Centre have significantly boosted the total, with more donations still coming in.

Independent Mid Ulster councillor Kevin McElvogue, who organized the Killeeshil event, called it a ‘great success’. He praised the generosity of the community, saying, “We’re blown away by the support. It’s incredible to see so many people come together for such an important cause.”

The next fundraising event – a coffee morning at Greencastle Community Centre – is set for Sunday, April 13. Organiser Sinéad Ní Mhearnóg is encouraging everyone to attend and is also looking for volunteers and raffle prize donations.

“Anyone is welcome to come along,” she said. “There will be a raffle and Easter crafts for kids, so it will be a great morning for families. If anyone wants to help or donate, they can contact me through my Facebook page.”

As the fundraising total edges closer to its £60,000 target, the people of Tyrone continue to prove that small communities can make a global impact. Their determination and kindness are set to deliver life-saving medical aid to those who need it most – one coffee morning at a time.