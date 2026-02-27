Tyrone venues announced for this year’s July 12th celebrations

THE main Orange Order celebrations in Tyrone on July 12 this year will be held in Castlederg, Cookstown and Aughnacloy.
The Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland has announced the 19 venues which will host this year’s Twelfth Demonstrations.
The Grand Master, Most Wor. Bro. Harold Henning said: “Our Twelfth of July celebrations are an annual highlight for our members and the wider Orange family.
“The tradition of Twelfth processions stretches back 230 years and are very much a focal point for local communities to come together and commemorate the important historical events which shaped our society.
“The colour, pageantry and music provide a unique spectacle, and we are increasingly witnessing a growing number of international visitors attending our events, as well as the great many who regularly travel from other parts of the United Kingdom.
“I trust that wherever you plan to take part or spectate, everyone has an enjoyable day.”
The host venues for 2026 are:
Co. Tyrone
Cookstown
Castlederg
Aughnacloy
Co. Down
Rathfriland
Killyleagh
Royal Hillsborough
Ballymartin
Ballywalter
Co. Antrim
Larne
Ballymoney
Portglenone
Ballymena
Glenarm
Belfast
Co. Armagh
Newtownhamilton
Co. Derry
Limavady
Kilrea
Co. Fermanagh
Maguiresbridge
Co. Donegal
Rossnowlagh (11th July)