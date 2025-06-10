Tyrone woman accused of trying to set her house on fire

A CALDEDON woman has appeared in court charged with allegedly committing arson in her own home.

At Dungannon Magistrates Court, 43-year-old Denise Bradley, of Castle Drive, was connected to the alleged offence.

She is charged with committing arson with intent to endanger life in Castle Drive on May 9.

No alleged facts of the case were disclosed to the court but a police officer connected her to the charge.

Bradley was released on her own bail of £250 with the condition not to be intoxicated in public.

The case will return to Dungannon Magistrates Court on July 30.