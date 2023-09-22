Tyrone’s only recipient of Legion d’Honneur is laid to rest

THE only person from Tyrone and one of the very few Irish ever to be awarded the prestigious French Officier de la Légion d’Honneur has been laid to rest in his native Rooskey.

Monsignor Brendan P Devlin, who was aged 92, was among Ireland’s greatest ever language scholars. He was rector of the Irish College in Paris, and for 30 years was Professor of Modern Languages at the National University of Ireland in Maynooth. He was a renowned scholar in the French and Irish languages and rector of the Irish College in Paris

He had also served as Vice-President of the College from 1979-1982 and was a recipient of the Chevalir de I’Ordre National du Merite in France.

Advertisement

Around 200 people, including family, friends and neighbours from the parish of Lower Badoney, attended a Solemn Homecoming for Monsignor Devlin at St Mary’s Church in Rouskey.

During a distinguished career and priestly ministry which lasted for almost 70 years, Monsignor Devlin became renowned as one of Ireland’s most eminent scholars.

Among his many achievements, he led the task of the restoration of the historic Irish College in Paris. Mourners at the Solemn Homecoming heard that he had learned Polish in order to more effectively carry out this task, and was also a speaker of Irish, English, Hebrew and Latin.

Requiem Mass for Monsignor Devlin was held in the chapel of St Patrick’s College in Maynooth, following which his remains were conveyed to Rouskey for the Solemn Homecoming and Burial.

Monsignor Devlin was laid to rest beside his brother Fr Ciaran, who died in 2012.