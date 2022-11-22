UFU concern SWAH situation could put farmers’ lives at risk

THE Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) has said it is concerned about the threats to emergency surgery at the South West Acute Hospital, expressing fear a reduction in local A&E services “would put lives at risk” and would be particularly dangerous for the local farming community.

The UFU has written to the Western Trust to raise its concerns regarding the threats to the service, stating any reduction in emergency services would be “inadequate to the needs of rural communities and would put lives at risk.”

“It’s extremely worrying for rural dwellers that A&E services in the SWAH may be removed,” said UFU rural affairs chair, Omagh woman Jennifer Hawkes.

Advertisement

“We acknowledge that there seems to be a shortage of A&E doctors in the West but taking away that service is not the answer.

“The A&E department deals with a wide range of cases and often, that care is the difference between saving a life and losing one.”

Mrs Hawkes noted emergency healthcare professionals “are also hugely important for covering medical incidents outside of GP hours, otherwise there would be no urgent care service at all.”

“Therefore, withdrawing this crucial service would be detrimental, forcing people who are unwell or critically ill to travel long distances on poor road infrastructure for essential care,” she said.

Mrs Hawkes called on the government to “act to address this issue urgently” and to put in place a strategy to improve the availability of emergency care doctors, “rather than reducing hours of A&E service or removing it all together.”

She also called on the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) to play its part in solving the issue.

Mrs Hawkes said farming families in particularly would suffer significantly if the service was withdrawn from the SWAH.

Advertisement

“If a farmer in the very west of the province was injured on farm, he would have to travel two hours to Altnagelvin Hospital if there were no A&E services at SWAH.

“That is not acceptable.

“Farmers and rural communities need emergency treatment nearby.

“To take such a critical service away would have severe consequences.”