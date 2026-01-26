Plans submitted for major extension to Fintona Credit Union

THERE are plans for a major extension to Fintona Credit Union.

Management at the credit union have applied for planning permission for a two-storey extension to its current building at Main Street.

The proposed extension will provide additional office space and toilets.

If given the go-ahead, the plans would also see the creation of more car parking spaces at the back of the building.

The plans were submitted to Fermanagh and Omagh District Council last week.

The extension proposal marks a significant step forward in the development of the local credit union.

At its recent annual general meeting, it was reported that Fintona Credit Union has 3,566 adult members and 764 junior members.

In the past year, the organisation held total savings of almost £11 million and loaned £4.2 million to members.

Among the loans issued was one for £29,600, the largest ever loan in the history of the credit union.