UK Government and EU agree on new post-Brexit trade arrangements

THE UK Government and the European Union have agreed what is being described as ‘breakthrough’ new post-Brexit trade arrangements.

The announcement was made at a press conference in Windsor this afternoon with both the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak signing up to the new agreement.

Prime Minister Sunak said the deal achieved three things, firstly the removal of “any sense of border in the Irish sea”. He said the new arrangements will lead to a more smooth and less bureaucratic flow of goods from the UK into the North. The second is the increased availability of British products in the North which will include medicine. And thirdly Prime Minister Sunak, said the new agreement would “safeguard the sovereignty of Northern Ireland”, by giving the NI Assembly power under the new agreement be able to stop EU goods laws applying in the North.

The DUP collapsed the NI Assembly last year over the current implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol. The party’s leader Jeffrey Donaldson has said the DUP will take time to consider this new deal before they endorse it or not.

Mr Donaldson took to social media, “We’ll take our time to consider the detail and measure a deal against our seven tests.”