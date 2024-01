THE spiralling costs of the planned A5 dual carriageway cannot be allowed to be used as an excuse for not ‘doing what’s right’ in relation to the much-delayed scheme, according to the Ulster GAA chief executive officer.

Brian McAvoy made the comments in his annual report, which will be presented to the provincial convention on Friday, January 12.

Mr McAvoy said that one could only hope that the proposed upgrade to the road will be given the green light to succeed following the completion of the Public Inquiry.

“Back in July 2007, the NI Assembly approved the A5 Western Transport Corridor, an upgrade to the 93km route from Aughnacloy to Newbuildings,” he said.

“On October 27, 2022, I attended a wake near Loughmacrory, Co Tyrone. It was a night when driving conditions were difficult, and I considered travelling home via Omagh, rather than the more direct route via Carrickmore.

“I chose the latter and joined the A5 not far from Ballygawley roundabout. Had I gone home by Omagh, I would have come across a fatal accident on the road, close to the turn-off for Beragh. The deceased was John Rafferty, a young footballer from Killyclogher.”

Mr McAvoy said that he had attended the ‘Enough is Enough’ campaign launch at the Tyrone GAA Centre in Garvaghey, and highlighted the fact that close to 50 people have lost their lives on this stretch of road and many more injured since 2007.

“It is a perilous road, and one must ask the question how many more lives must be lost before the correction action is taken,” he added.

“The delay has led to spiralling costs, but this cannot be used as an excuse for not doing what’s right.”

The Tyrone GAA group, which is campaigning for the road to go ahead, said that, as 2024 dawns, it is now 6,011 days since the road was proposed and approved by the Assembly.

“We wait patiently for the release of the commissioner’s report into the A5 planning process,” the group added.