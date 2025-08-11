Union’s anger over ‘appalling’ A5 treatment of farmers

THE Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) has accused the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) of ‘utterly appalling’ treatment of landowners caught up in the A5 project, warning that livelihoods are being ‘held hostage by indecision’.

UFU deputy president John McLenaghan said many farm families remain in the dark more than six weeks after the High Court ruling halted the £1.2 billion scheme.

“Understanding the need to improve road safety, many of our members have been part of this project since the beginning – and now, this is how they’re being treated by the Department,” he said.

“The DfI have shown no respect for the farm families who have been contacting us, completely stressed, worried and anxious about what is going to happen next. It cannot be allowed to continue. We urge Minister Kimmins to meet with us urgently to resolve the matter.”

Mr McLenaghan said the only contact since the ruling was a ‘generic letter’ with ‘vague options’ and no follow-up.

“We were told no contact would be made until after an appeal had been lodged. This shifting of timelines and lack of accountability is extremely disappointing from a government department.”

APPEAL

Last week, Minister Liz Kimmins confirmed an appeal against the High Court decision has now been lodged.

“A huge amount of work went into the High Court hearing and we were confident of success,” she said.

“That didn’t happen, but the very next day we were back working on it. I won’t be found wanting in getting this road built – and as quickly as possible.”

However, the UFU insists the Department must still meet its immediate obligations and engage with landowners without delay. “This request for an urgent meeting is now an opportunity for the DfI Minister and her department to do what is right and help improve the situation before confidence in infrastructure schemes continue to worsen,” said Mr McLenaghan.