Up to 100 jobs set to be created at Sainsbury’s new Omagh store

AN estimated 100 jobs are set to be created when a new Sainsbury’s store opens at the Great Northern Retail Park in Omagh next year.

The supermarket chain is currently seeking planning approval for the development, which will be located in the former Homebase and Houseproud units.

It marks the company’s first store in Omagh and forms part of a £12 million capital investment.

A public consultation on the proposals has already taken place, with Sainsbury’s saying the store will offer more choice and convenience for local shoppers and meet the need for another foodstore in the town.

If planning permission is granted by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, construction could begin early next year. The build is expected to take around six months, with the store due to open by summer 2026.

A Sainsbury’s spokesperson said the company is ‘excited’ by the potential of the Omagh development.

“This will be our latest format store and will provide the local community with fresh food and our clothing range,” they said.

“There will be around 110 jobs created, from shopfloor positions to delivery roles supporting online orders. This development will bring something new to the public of Omagh.”

Two planning applications were submitted in early June. The first seeks to vary existing permissions to allow the sale of convenience goods, clothing, and homeware. The second application requests permission for Sunday and Bank Holiday trading.

Sainsbury’s currently operates 12 superstores and 21 Argos outlets across Northern Ireland. The new Omagh store will include an Argos, with the company confirming that the existing Argos at Showgrounds Retail Park will remain open.