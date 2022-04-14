Up to 15 new jobs on the menu for Strabane

UP to 15 new jobs are on the way to Strabane after a local businessman revealed an expansion.

Harry Jack’s and the Garden Depot’s John McGuinness joked this week that, “I just get bored,” after confirming new plans to redevelop the Golden Palace Chinese restaurant on Market Street in the middle of the town.

Mr McGuinness first introduced the Harry Jacks brand to Strabane prior to Christmas when he opened a new bar and nightclub with the same name on Railway Street. And, continuing with the same theme…

Advertisement

“It’s going to be called Harry Jack’s Diner and Ice-cream Parlour,” John McGuinness explained.

“It’s going to have that American diner feel to it – crepes, ice-creams, milk-shakes – with full-on sit-in during the day and late-night take-away.

“We’re actually still in the middle of building seats for it at the minute.”

With firm hopes to have Harry Jack’s American Diner open before the summer, Mr McGuinness predicts he will need between 12 and 15 new staff.

“We’re hoping that we should be able to open in the next few weeks,” he commented.

“It’s a good location because parking is key there too. It’s free on Sundays and free after 6pm.

“Hopefully we can get things moving and things fall into place and we can open in the next couple of weeks – we need to get it open before the warm weather arrives, that’s for sure.”

Advertisement

He continued, “We’re talking with some of the training companies in the town at the moment but I’m thinking we’ll probably need close to 12 or 15 new staff. We’re pushing forward to get it open as soon as possible.”