Council provides update on planned work at Strabane theatre

AN update on the progress of repairs at the Alley Theatre is to be revealed at the next meeting of the local council next month.

The town centre culture hub has been closed since September following the discovery of an underfloor water leak.

The venue stayed open all of last summer only to shut somewhat abruptly, throwing countless events scheduled to be held into disarray, including the much-loved Strabane Drama Festival which was due to take place next month.

It was later revealed that an closure timeframe of six months, which would have seen the theatre reopen in April, would not be met following a series of inspections and surveys. A a new timeframe has been set for the end of the summer this year.

Last month, Strabane independent councillor Raymond Barr questioned whether work had actually begun on rectifying the issue.

At the time, a spokesperson for Derry City and Strabane District Council stated that repair works were due to begin in early 2026 following the approval of the scope of the works, the contracting tendering process and insurance assessment.

The council has said that, as a precautionary measure, the theatre will not be taking any bookings until September.

The local authority said a revised timetable, including details of some light programming, would be shared over the coming months.

The Alley Theatre work is expected to be raised at a meeting next month of the council’s Business and Culture committee.