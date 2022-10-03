Update to Visiting Guidance to Western Trust Hospitals

The Western Health and Social Care Trust (Western Trust) visiting guidance to hospital sites will continue to allow two visitors to visit at the same time, for one hour per day, per patient from four nominated visitors.

There has been an easing of restrictions on maternity services which will now allow three nominated visitors, an increase from two previously.

Partners can now attend twice daily, however, the other two nominated visitors can only visit once per day.

Elective Wards (Wards 3, 21 and 43) at Altnagelvin Hospital and Elective Ward 9 at South West Acute Hospital will now allow one visitor from two nominated visitors to visit for one hour, once per day for post-operation patients only. A time slot will need to be arranged directly with the Ward.

The Trust treats the safety of our patients, staff and everyone attending our facilities with the utmost importance and we are therefore emphasising the social responsibility our visitors have by ensuring they please continue with adherence to infection prevention and control measures in our efforts to reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19 into high risk and vulnerable settings.

The Trust would also ask that visitors please wear a face mask (covering their nose and mouth) when inside our healthcare facilities, even when in the presence of a patient.

They also said that it is extremely important that any individual displaying symptoms of COVID-19 should self-isolate and take a LFD in line with current advice for the general population – they should not visit a hospital.

Visitors should note that despite the latest government guidance that you no longer need to self-isolate from Day 5, as a precautionary measure, you should avoid contact with people you know to be at higher risk from COVID-19 for 10 days, especially those with a weakened immune system and/or in hospital, to make sure you are no longer infectious.