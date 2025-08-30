BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Urgent appeal after Sion Mills girl goes missing

  • 30 August 2025
Abbie Lee Mullen was last seen yesterday.
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 30 August 2025
POLICE have issued an urgent appeal for information about a missing Tyrone girl.

A PSNI spokespersons said they are concerned about the welfare of Abbie Lee Mullen from Sion Mills.

She was last seen at approximately 3.30pm yesterday in the Lismore Park area.

“She was last seen wearing an animal print bralette and animal print trousers,” said the police spokesperson.

“If you see anyone matching this description or know the whereabouts of Abbie Lee, please make contact with police via 101 and quote reference number 1754 29/08/25.”

 

