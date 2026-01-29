Urgent appeal for information about missing Strabane pensioner

POLICE are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of a missing Strabane pensioner.

Teresa Logue, who is 78, was last seen in the Ballycolman Estate area of Strabane yesterday afternoon, Wednesday, January 28, at around 3.45pm.

She is described as being five feet two inches tall with short red hair and blue eyes.

She has a cast on her right forearm and a square bandage on her left arm.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Teresa wears glasses and, when last seen, was wearing a plum-coloured coat and black tracksuit bottoms with whites stripes to the sides.

“If you have any information in relation to Teresa’s whereabouts or you believe you may have seen her, please contact police on 101 quoting reference number 43 of 29/01/26.”