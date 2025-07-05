Urgent appeal for information about missing Trillick man

POLICE are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing man.

Philip Maguire, who is 65 and from Trillick, was last seen in the Trillick area at around 10pm last night.

His friends and family have not heard from him since and they, along with police, are concerned for his wellbeing.

Philip is described as around 5’10, bald with a beard and walks with a limp. He was wearing a dark jacket, blue top and grey jogging bottoms.

A police spokesperson said; “We are asking Philip or anyone who has seen him or knows of his current whereabouts, to contact police immediately on 101, quoting reference 1608 of 04/07/25.”

Police have not released a photograph of Philip.