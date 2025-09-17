BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Urgent appeal for information about missing Tyrone man

  • 17 September 2025
Matthew Acheson
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 17 September 2025
POLICE in Dungannon are increasingly concerned for the welfare of 22-year-old Matthew Acheson.

Matthew was last seen in the Fivemiletown area at approximately 11pm last night. He is believed to be wearing a grey tracksuit.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “If you have any information on Matthew’s whereabouts please contact police on 101 quoting reference 42 of 17/09/2025. We would also be grateful if you could check dashcam and CCTV footage in the area.”

