Urgent appeal for information about missing Tyrone man

POLICE in Dungannon are increasingly concerned for the welfare of 22-year-old Matthew Acheson.
Matthew was last seen in the Fivemiletown area at approximately 11pm last night. He is believed to be wearing a grey tracksuit.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “If you have any information on Matthew’s whereabouts please contact police on 101 quoting reference 42 of 17/09/2025. We would also be grateful if you could check dashcam and CCTV footage in the area.”
