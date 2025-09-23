BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Advertisement

Urgent appeal for information about missing woman

  • 23 September 2025
Urgent appeal for information about missing woman
Aisha Petrikova was last seen in the town at approximately 8pm on Monday, September 22.
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 23 September 2025
Less than a minute

POLICE have issued an urgent appeal for information about a woman last seen in Dungannon yesterday.

Aisha Petrikova was last seen in the town at approximately 8pm on Monday, September 22.

Aisha is wearing a black jumper, a dark green hooded jacket, black leggings. She is described as being slim build, approximately 5ft 8”, black curly shoulder length hair and green eyes.

Advertisement

A PSNI spokesperson said: “If you see Aisha please contact Police on 101 and quote reference number 1614 – 22/09/25.”

Related posts:

Parishioners go to great heights to save historic Tyrone church Work continues to repair storm damage to Dungannon church Sewage spill into river at Dungannon linked to grease build-up

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)
Tags:

You can share this post!

Advertisement

BROUGHT TO YOU BY

deneme bonusu veren sitelerdeneme bonusubonus veren sitelerdeneme bonus siteleriporn