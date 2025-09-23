Urgent appeal for information about missing woman

POLICE have issued an urgent appeal for information about a woman last seen in Dungannon yesterday.
Aisha Petrikova was last seen in the town at approximately 8pm on Monday, September 22.
Aisha is wearing a black jumper, a dark green hooded jacket, black leggings. She is described as being slim build, approximately 5ft 8”, black curly shoulder length hair and green eyes.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “If you see Aisha please contact Police on 101 and quote reference number 1614 – 22/09/25.”
