Urgent appeal for woman last seen today in Strabane

  • 11 August 2025
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 11 August 2025
AN urgent appeal has been issued for information about a missing woman.

Police in Strabane are growing increasingly concerned for Denise Diver who was last seen at Strabane Health Centre at Main Street at approximately 3pm today.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Should you know of Denise’s whereabouts or have any information to assist this missing person investigation please make contact with police and quote reference number 1158 of 11/08/2025.”

