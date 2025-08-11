Urgent appeal for woman last seen today in Strabane

AN urgent appeal has been issued for information about a missing woman.

Police in Strabane are growing increasingly concerned for Denise Diver who was last seen at Strabane Health Centre at Main Street at approximately 3pm today.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Should you know of Denise’s whereabouts or have any information to assist this missing person investigation please make contact with police and quote reference number 1158 of 11/08/2025.”