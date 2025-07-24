Urgent inspection after concerns raised about Strabane bridge

AN urgent inspection of Strabane’s town centre bridge is to be carried out this week after alarming footage surfaced showing part of the structure in a state of disrepair.

The video, captured by a local angler, shows the base of one of the bridge’s arches visibly crumbling as water rushes beneath it – exposing what appears to be a weakened framework.



Independent councillor Paul Gallagher has issued a stark warning, calling for ‘immediate intervention’ to prevent further deterioration.

Advertisement

“The current framework is, to say the least, very precarious,” Cllr Gallagher said.

“I suspect as the weather gets worse with more chance of rain in the autumn and winter months, it will only get worse.”

The Department for Infrastructure (DfI) has confirmed that an initial inspection will be carried out this week, adding that a more detailed inspection would follow ‘as soon as resources permit’ if needed.

The bridge, a key link through Strabane, last received a principal inspection on March 13, 2024, when it was deemed to be in ‘good condition’.

Under standard procedure, general visual inspections are carried out every two years, with in-depth inspections every six.

However, the newly-emerged footage has prompted concern from both the public and local representatives.

Speaking to the Strabane Chronicle, Cllr Gallagher stressed the urgency of the situation.

Advertisement

“There are a lot of anglers at this time of year who are in the river and in danger of being hurt by debris coming off the bridge,” he said.

“Not to mention those walking or driving on it should it collapse; God forbid anything happens to someone as a result and we knew about the state of the bridge all along.”

Cllr Gallagher warned that the current level of damage would only get worse as time goes on.

“We have to protect not just the bridge but those who use it… Something needs to be done about this now,” he added.